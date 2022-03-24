Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Benishangul-Gumz State Steps Up Efforts to Improve School Curriculum in Three Mother Tongue Languages

Addis Abeba — Benishangul-Gumz Regional State announced that it was working to improve the education curriculum in three languages that are being used as mother tongue to teach in schools in the region.

This was disclosed at a consultative meeting between the Regional State's Education Bureau and relevant stakeholders on how to make Komo, Mao and Gwama languages taught as the three mother tongue languages in schools across the region more effective in the education system. Participants of the meeting have also discussed issues that were implicated as impediments in the development of these languages, the region's Education Bureau said.

The Regional State Education Bureau Head, Binyam Mengesha, said that schools in the region were already teaching the three languages as mother tongue and that his office will step up works to take the efforts to the next level by developing a working organization, implementing language strategies, and improving teachers' salaries and building their capacity.

Head of the Regional Prosperity Party Office, Isaac Abdulkadir, on his part said that the regional government was working to make the languages effective in the teaching and learning process. However, he pointed out that lack of qualified teachers, limited supervision and support, timely delivery of textbooks, and gaps in student literacy as challenges to be addressed.

The forum was attended by senior regional officials, Mao and Como Special Woreda officials and relevant stakeholders.