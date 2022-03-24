Rwanda: Constantine Among Shortlisted Candidates for Amavubi Coach

British coach Stephane Constantine, a former head coach of the national football team Amavubi, has shown interest in the job again.

The 59-year old, who guided Amavubi to world number 64 in March 2015, the country's best position in Fifa rankings, is one of several candidates being considered for the vacant job.

Among the shortlisted applicants are the French Alain Giresse, Sunday Oliseh (Nigeria), Sebastian Migne (French)Tony Hernandez (SPA), Gabriel Alegandro Burstein (ARG), Hossam Mohamed El Badry (EGY) Ivan Hasek (CZEK), Arena Gugliermo (SWITZ) and Noel Tossi (FRA).

The new coach will replace Vincent Mashami whose contract expired at the start of this month.

Besides Rwanda, Constantine has managed the national sides of Nepal (1999-2001), India (2002-05), Malawi (2007-08) and Sudan in 2009. He was also the first team coach of the English Championship side Millwall for the 2005-06 season.