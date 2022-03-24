Liberia: David Farhart Ordered Arrested - Amidst U.S.$75,914.00 Case

The magisterial court in Monrovia has ordered Liberia's pre-war Finance Minister Mr. David Farhart arrested for allegedly stealing and damaging several electronic materials belonging to one Margret Waiwor.

Mr. Farhart was dragged to the Monrovia City Court by Madam Margret Waiwor, accused of allegedly stealing and damaging her properties.

According to the writ of arrest, the electronics and other materials allegedly damaged include 150,000 pieces of movies; jackets; five pieces of Samsung & L.G. phone protectors; 1,000 pieces of DVDs; five pieces of DVD mass production machines; 2,000 pieces of movie posters and allegedly uprooted the roof of a building.

Mr. Farhart served as Liberia's Finance Minister from 1988 to 1989. He headed the Free Democratic Party (FDP) presidential ticket and contested in the 2005 presidential election won by former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf.

On Wednesday, 23 March 2022, he was seen on a prisoner bench at the Monrovia City Court, but he was later released after a criminal appearance bond was filed.

Magistrate Jomah Jallah had issued the arrest order containing charges of alleged theft of property, criminal mischief, menacing, harassment and disorderly conduct against Mr. Farhart.

"You are hereby commanded to arrest the living bodies of Mr. David Farhat and bring him before this court to answer to the charges of theft of property, criminal mischief, menacing, harassment and disorderly conduct," the court said.

He stands accused of allegedly damaging Margret's electronic materials valued US$75,914.00.

The writ revealed that between February 7 and 26, 2022, Mr. Farhart allegedly broke into the property of Margret and damaged several items there with violence.

The writ of arrest alleged that Mr. Farhart stole, took and carried away several items including five televisions, phone protectors, 900 pieces of DVD movies; 50 production machines, five cartons of DVD Decks, eight bags of assorted clothes, and four pairs of slippers.

Additionally, it alleged that he carried away 11 pairs of sneakers, one 42 inches flat screen television, one Sony stereo set, two suitcases of clothes, and 300 pieces of build valves.

He allegedly took away 11 pieces of square pipes, 150 pieces of quarter rod; 24 pieces of square bar and one Bosh cutting machine, all totaling US$75, 914.00.

The writ noted that Mr. Farhart also insulted the complainant while taking away her materials, and made alleged threatening remarks to harm her.

The writ said the alleged act of the defendant is unlawful, illegal, wicked, criminal and intentional and is in violation of Section 15.5 and 14.25 of the New Penal Law of Liberia.