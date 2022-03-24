Liberia: Major Human Trafficking Case Kickoff in Zwedru

23 March 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

A major Human Trafficking case involving 16 persons who were allegedly trafficked to Liberia has kicked off at the 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

On October 26, 2021, the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) with the help of the National Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce detachment in the County arrested eight ( 8)Fulanis for allegedly trafficking 16 persons into Liberia from Guinea, Togo and the Ivory Coast.

According to the report, the LIS in Grand Gedeh County rescued the sixteen (16) West Africans following a tip-off, of sixteen non-Liberians being held in a local hotel in Zwedru City.

During a preliminary investigation, the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) in collaboration with the Labour Commissioner of Grand Gedeh, it was established that 16 persons were victims of human trafficking.

The traffickers were identified to be agents of Qnet, a criminal network engaged in the trafficking of people in the West Africa region.

According to a Labour Ministry Press Release, a team of prosecution lawyers of the National Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce has arrived in the County to join the County Attorney of Grand Gedeh County in the prosecution of the trafficking case.

If convicted each of the eight (8) accused will get a minimum of 20 years imprisonment plus properties seized and auctioned to restitute the victims for damages and injuries

