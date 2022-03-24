Liberia: 'National Disgrace' - CSO Terms Growing SGVB Cases in Liberia

The head of the Civil Society Network of Liberia Sensee Kiadii has described the growing wave of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases across the country as a national disgrace, saying his group is preparing to put the government's feet to the fire to combat this evil act in accordance with the law.

Speaking at a news conference at the Civil Society Network's head office in Monrovia, Mr. Kiadii lamented that it's a very saddening situation for women, children and girls to be raped and sodomized on a daily basis with the perpetrator walking with impunity.

He said the Civil Society Network of Liberia is calling on the Government of Liberia through its relevant authority and all stakeholders to address what he referred to as "national disgrace."

Mr. Kiadii called on Liberians to rise up and demand that justice is done, noting that it is unjust for babies as young as three and two years old, and girls, women and young boys to go through these kinds of traumatic experiences when the country has the capability to stop what is happening.

He continued that in 2019, a Domestic Violence Act was signed into law and the President thereafter declared Rape a National Emergency. He noted that the National Road Map was carved in collaboration with civil society organizations.

Kiadii further indicated that the Civil Society Network of Liberia condemns all acts of sexual and gender-based violence perpetrated against women, girls, and children in the country.

" We will begin [a] series of actions in accordance with the law to put the government's feet to the fire in combating this evil act," he said.

"The next plan of action will be announced soon. However, we call on all men to zip their trousers and join the fight against rape and other forms of SGBV against our children," Mr. Kiadii cautioned.

However, Mr. Kiadii recommended that the Government of Liberia set protocols and follow them meticulously as is done with all national public health emergencies in order to mitigate SGBV across the country.

He called on the government to increase budgetary allocations to the Women & Child Protection Section of the Liberia National Police in order to increase its capacity and adequately fund the SGBV Unit at the Ministry of Justice to enable it to respond and win sexual gender-based violence cases.

"My last recommendation, let the Government of Liberia ensure that safe homes across the country that respond to survivors are functional and supported. Increase the number of Judges in the Circuit Court E. Educate our women and families on the danger of rape to the victims' future," he appealed to government.