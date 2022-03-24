Nigeria: Red Cross, Police Partner to Tackle Violence Against Health Workers

Nigerian Red Cross Society and Nigerian Police Force have agreed to partner to tackle violence against health workers and facilities to ensure safe health care delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two organisations agreed on the collaboration during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Abubakar Lawal, in Enugu on Wednesday.

Enugu State Branch Secretary of Red Cross, Mr Tony Udegbu, said that the joint operations would alleviate human suffering in the state.

According to Udegbu, the spate of violence against health workers and facilities poses a huge challenge to effective delivery of safe healthcare.

He said that Red Cross would be leading a campaign to sensitise the public on "Health Care in Danger", adding that the police had crucial roles to play toward actualising the goal.

Responding, the commissioner of police described Red Cross as a critical partner in the area of emergency response.

He said that the interaction was vital in making the partnership work better.

Lawal pledged to enlighten the public and stakeholders on the compulsory treatment of gunshot victims.

He also assured the organisation of his command's support toward achieving the objectives of the "Health in Danger" campaign.