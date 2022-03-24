Ghana: 25 Nurses, Midwives Inducted Into Professional Mentorship Programme

Twenty-five nurses and midwives across Ghana have been inducted into a Professional Mentorship programme' designed to help improve their career pathway.

The programme, first of its kind, is in line with the five-year Nursing and Midwifery Strategic Plan and Services Framework (2019-2023), and in response to the Nightingale challenge(2018-2020).

It is expected, for a maximum of 12 months, streamline activities of mentors and mentees who have for several years had no formal structure to guide their way.

Similarly it would accelerate the personal and professional development of all nurses and midwives towards high quality healthcare delivery.

Launching the National Policy guidelines for the programme designed by the Ministry of Health and UNFPA, the sector Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, in a speech read on his behalf said mentorship was a recognised method for encouraging professional development in organisations all over the world.

Recent research, he said showed that the best managed organisation had diverse mix of talented employees.

"With this in mind, the ministry believes it is vital to retain and continue to facilitate the growth of our professionals including, nurses and midwives," he stated.

That, for him would augment the existing tools and skills they had in order for them to continue to be successful in providing total quality nursing and midwifery services in the country and beyond, adding that the importance of mentorship within healthcare settings was well recognised and must be properly formalised.

He stated that mentoring programmes offered a means to further enhance workforce performance and engagement, while promoting learning opportunities.

"With the current government's target to increase health and social care services, there is an increased need for mentors and preceptors to support the development of student nurses and midwives as well as all health professionals to achieve Universal Health Coverage,"he stated.

Prof. Sheila Tloua, Senior Lecturer, Department of Nursing Education, Faculty of Education, University of Botswana, in her submission charged nurses and midwives to understand their career development pathways and keep being relevant in a competitive and well-paid labour market.

"Nurses and midwives must have the impetus to enhance and enrich their own career development through the following strategies" he stated.