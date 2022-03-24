Ghana: President Receives Letters of Credence of 6 New Envoys

Six new envoys accredited by their respective countries to serve in Ghana have presented their letters of credence to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to officially begin their tour of duty in the country.

They are Ali Redjel from the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Jon Tong Chol from North Korea, and FideliaGraand-Galon from Suriname.

The rest are Mohamedour Musa Nje from The Gambia, Leena Pyslvanainen from Finland, and Dr Ursura Harahap from Indonesia.

Before presenting their credentials at separate meetings with the President, each envoy inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by a detachment of the Ghana Armed Forces at the forecourt of the Jubilee House.

At the meetings, the envoys and the President raised glasses and toasted to the bond of friendship and solidarity between Ghana and their respective countries.

Issues discussed bordered on national, regional, and global peace, security, and development.

Each envoy expressed the commitment to work with the Ghanaian government to take the relations between Ghana and their respective countries to new heights.

They pledged to explore new opportunities of collaborations and partnerships with Ghana to deepen the relations.

The envoys commended President Akufo-Addo for his strong leadership, making Ghana the envy of many countries in the world, and as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority.

They also praised the Ghanaian government for the bold policies rolled out to address the current economic crises caused by global developments.

The envoys celebrated Ghana for winning the bid to host the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as well as the selection of the country to the non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, welcomed the new envoys to Ghana and entreated them to call on the government for any assistance in the performance of their duties.

He said officials at the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration would always be at their disposal for any form of assistance.

President Akufo-Addo expressed the government's readiness to work with the envoys to improve the relations between Ghana and their respective countries.