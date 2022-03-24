Ghana: GCB Bank Staff Dies in Road Cash On Goaso-Mim Highway

Sunyani — The Mim branch manager of the GCB Bank, Joseph Korang, died on the spot in a tragic accident on the Goaso-Mim Highway, in the Ahafo Region, yesterday evening.

The vehicle he was driving rammed into a stationary truck loaded with timber at Goaso at about 9:00 pm.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Isaac Kwame Loh, Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

According to him, the GCB branch Manager was driving from Goaso towards Mim and on reaching a T- junction near SSNIT building, rammed his Mistibushi vehicle with registration number GE1997-22 into a stationary truck with registration number GE 3702X.

ASP Kwame Loh said Mr Korang died instantly with head injuries as a result of the impact of the crash.

The truck loaded with five logs of timber has been towed from the accident scene while the body has been deposited at the Goaso Government Hospital mortuary pending autopsy and preservation.

ASP Loh cautioned drivers plying that stretch of road, especially during the night, to be careful in order to avoid accident. He said the police were investigating the accident.