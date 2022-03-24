Ghana: Work Begins On 60-Bed Hospital At Kpane

Tamale — Construction works have begun on a 60-bed hospital at Kpane, a community in the Sagnerigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

Under the government's Agenda 111 programme, the project, costing more than $ 7.7 million, is being executed by four construction firms, namely Jalalo Construction Ghana Limited, Golden Prime Construction Limited, Montjora Construction Ghana and Samkad Construction Ghana Limited is expected to be completed in 12 months.

A visit to the construction site over the weekend by the Ghanaian Times, revealed that ground works such as the digging of trenches, fencing, molding of blocks, and steel bending were ongoing.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, the project supervisor in charge of Montjora Construction Ghana Limited, Iddrisu Muniru, said though there were challenges facing the execution of the contract, they hope to achieve the 12 months completion deadline.

"The place, as you can see is muddy, till now, we are not able to bring most of our materials because the road to the site is not good, again there's no light here, so most of the works that demand electricity cannot be done now," he disclosed.

He appealed to the government to ensure smooth release of funds to them (contractors), to enable them to complete the work on scheduled.

The chief of the community, Naa Alhaji Alhassan Mahamuud II, thanked the government for citing the project in their community as he believed it would bring health care services to the doorstep of the people.

He also appealed to the contractors to work on time so that people in the area could also have access to quality health care.

"We are glad to have the hospital in our community, but I am appealing to the contractors, to work within time" the chief said.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, launched the Agenda 111 project at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region in August last year.

The US$100 million project covers the design, procurement, construction, equipping, and commissioning of 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, as well as one Regional Hospital in the Western Region, two Psychiatric Hospitals in Kumasi, and Tamale, and, a redeveloped Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The project is to ensure that Ghanaians nationwide have access to quality healthcare services and with the National Health Insurance Scheme, boost the provision of healthcare infrastructure and financial accessibility to healthcare.

Under the Agenda 111 project, doctors, nurses, and, other health personnel will have accommodation in the hospitals when constructed and each unit will have facilities such as Outpatient services, including consultation for medical and surgical cases, Ophthalmology, Dental and Physiotherapy, and, Imaging services, among others.