Ghana: Goldstar Air Donates Items to GTA

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) on Monday took delivery of 60 boxes of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and branded t-shirts from Goldstar Air to support the upcoming public private partnership forum, scheduled to be held in Kumasi tomorrow in the Ashanti Region.

The forum to be held on the theme "Scaling up Public Private Partnership for Inclusive Tourism Growth" aims to promote Investment into the Tourism and Hospitality Sector" and bridging the skills gap in the industry.

Making the donation, Group Chair and Chief Executive of Goldstar Air, Mr Eric Bannerman, stated that his organisation was pleased to cooperate with the GTA and work together to reach schools, churches, and other organisations to sell Ghana to them with the tourism message.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GTA, Mr Akwasi Agyeman, who received the items expressed his appreciation and assured that GTA will do their best to work hand in hand with them towards the achievement of the set goals.

Present at the occasion were the newly appointed chairman of the Board of Directors of GTA, Seth Adjei Baah, Chief Director, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and culture Mr John Yao Agbeko and other Board Members.

The Deputy CEO Operations, Mr Ekow Sampson; Head of Corporate Affairs Mr Jones Aruna Nelson; Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi; Director, PPP Secretariat Mr Isaac Asiam, and Administrative Officer Miss Emily Naa Ashiokor Otoo.

The public private partnership forum established under article 42 of the Tourism Act 2011 (Act 817) is to engage the private sector to discus pertinent issues that impact the development of the tourism sector in Ghana.