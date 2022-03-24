Sudan Opposition Welcome U.S. Sanctions Against Central Reserve Police

23 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Khartoum State Resistance Committees and the Forces for Freedom and Change have welcomed the announcement on Monday of US Treasury sanctions against the Sudan Central Reserve Police (CRP, popularly known as Abu Tira) for serious human rights abuses. The US Treasury listed the excessively violent repression of peaceful pro-democracy protests by the security forces as the main reason.

The spokesman for the resistance committees in Khartoum, Fadhil Omar, told the Sudan Today programme on Radio Dabanga that the resistance committees welcome the US sanctions and called for them to be applied stringently, to stop the violations against the demonstrators.

Bushra El Sayem, the leader of the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), described the sanctions as "a precursor to other penalties that will include the chain of command in the current coup authority".

Bushra told Sudan Today that he believes that the sanctions against the Central Reserve Police might have an impact on the supply of rubber bullets, "and the rest of the tools of repression used by the police".

As reported by Radio Dabanga, yesterday, a statement by the US Treasury on Monday highlights that "the CRP has used excessive force against pro-democracy protesters peacefully demonstrating against the military-led overthrow of the civilian-led transitional government in Sudan".

"Since the October 25 military takeover, Sudan's Central Reserve Police has used excessive force and violence intended to silence civilian activists and protesters", said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson when announcing the decision.

"We condemn Sudan's security services for killing, harassing, and intimidating Sudanese citizens. These actions are exacerbating the crisis in Sudan and are a direct contradiction to the Sudanese security services' stated commitment to participate constructively in a facilitated process to resolve Sudan's political crisis and return to a democratic transition...

"The United States seeks to impose tangible and significant consequences on those who commit serious human rights abuse or engage in corruption, as well as to protect the financial system of the United States from abuse by these same persons", the statement said.

