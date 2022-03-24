Sudan: 'Day of the Barricades' - Sudan Capital Paralysed

Khartoum / Bahri / Omdurman — Traffic and travel have ground to a virtual standstill across the three major cities in Khartoum state, as protestors erected barricades of stones and burning tyres in response to a call by the Resistance Committees in the state for a 'revolutionary escalation' over the last two days.

The streets of Khartoum, Khartoum North (Bahri), and Omdurman were blocked on Tuesday and Wednesday in 'The Day of the Barricades', in one of the largest qualitative escalation operations led by the resistance committees in their ongoing campaign of protests, to overthrow of the military coup regime, and a full transition to civilian democratic rule. to overthrow the coup.

Callers told Radio Dabanga that centre of Khartoum was effectively 'paralysed'. Shops closed their doors, many main streets seemed free of movement, and a large number of government employees were unable to reach their workplace.

Several neighbourhoods in the capital witnessed similar paralysis on 'The Day of the Barricades', one day after 17-year-old Babiker El Rasheed was shot dead by the joint security forces during his participation in Monday's Marches of the Millions in Omdurman. The Marches were called to protest the military coup regime and to 'restore teachers' dignity' after weeks of teacher and student strikes.