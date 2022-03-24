Liberia: Collaboration Stressed in Health Sector Deliverables

House Speaker, Dr. Bhofal Chambers has expressed the need for synergy in mitigating the health challenges amongst the forerunners of the country's health sector and their collaborating partners.

The Speaker says, there are often reports of the partners in the health sector pursuing the same medical objectives as the ministry does, thereby leaving out other needs of the sector that are essential, which are not caught in the government's fiscal space, due to constraints.

Dr. Chambers flanked by Senator J. Bleh-bo Brown of Maryland County, also expressed optimism that Partners In Health, the medical NGO, has a good record of working in Liberia for more than 10 years, will continue their good works in the country and hopes that the organization's impact in the health sector will torch the lives of many Liberians in the counties where they work including Maryland.

The Speaker extended his condolences to Partners in Health for the loss of one of their progenitors the late Dr. Paul Farmer, who had exceptional work records in Liberia, unexpectedly dies a few months ago in Rwanda from an acute cardiac whilst sleeping.

Speaker Chambers clarified his concerns Tuesday in Monrovia, when a delegation from the NGO, Partners In Health paid a courtesy visit at his Capitol Building office in Monrovia and unveiled to him, Dr. Joia S. Mukherjee, a top-notch American trained medical practitioner who takes on an assignment in Maryland County to buttress the medical skills and procedures of health workers starting up with the J.J. Dossen Memorial Hospital in Harper, Maryland County.

During the meeting, the Executive Director Partners in Health, Liberia, Dr. Maxo Luma told the gathering that his organization has been working in building the capacities of many health workers in the country.

He added that Partners In Health has a reputation for working with health practitioners in public health facilities in several countries around the world including Rwanda, Lesotho and Liberia.

In making remarks, the unveiled American trained medical doctor, Madam Joia S. Mukherjee expressed gladness to be back in Liberia.

She has pleaded the indulgence of the country's health actor to increase staffing at the J.J. Dossen Memorial Hospital and other medical centers in the country so as to measure up to the influx of patients, the increasing medical needs and training at the institutions.