Somalia: Mayor of Mogadishu Omar Filish Receives Norwegian Embassy Representatives and Discuss Stabilisation Program and Reconciliation

Banadir regional governor and Mayor of Mogadishu Omar Mohamud Omar Filish today received at the renovated Banadir offices, a delegation from Norway In Somalia led by Norwegian Charge' d' Affairs, Haakon Svane and the Head of cooperation of Kenya and Somalia Norwegian Embassy in Nairobi Erling Hess Johnsen.

They discussed the upcoming program of stabilisation and development of the next 3 years and local gov to build community trust.

"Great to meet the Mayor of Mogadishu @OFilish and his team today, at the beautifully renovated BRA offices. Much to talk about - and great hospitality. Mogadishu needs security, stability and development. We believe in the Somali entrepeneurial spirit and in 🇸🇴🇳🇴 partnership." said the representative of the Norwegian Embassy in Mogadishu.

Through NIS Africa, Norway In Somalia has supported solar street lights and renewable energy solutions in Mogadishu.