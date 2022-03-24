Liberia: Presidential Aspirant Arrested in the U.S. As 'Fugitive From Justice - PLP Ponders Suspension

23 March 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Daniel Cassell, the political leader of the People's Liberation Party has reportedly been arrested in the United States of America.

According to the arrest sheet in possession of FrontPageAfrica, Dr. Cassell was arrested on Thursday, March 17 by the Clayton County Sheriff's office in Jonesboro, Georgia.

FPA has gathered that Dr. Cassell, founder of Kwenyan Professional Health Services, a mental health/behavioral and substance abuse agency, billed clients multiple times.

Dr. Cassell previously worked as a Behavioral Specialist Consultant in the Philadelphia and Bucks County areas in the United States. In 2008, he became licensed as a professional counselor in Pennsylvania and became a licensed clinical drugs and alcohol counselor in New Jersey in 2009. This enabled him to begin his career in private practice. After a year in private practice, his agency was approved by the New Jersey Division of Child Behavioral Health as an intensive in-home and community provider.

FPA has gathered that the PLP is currently meeting at its Monrovia headquarters to announce Dr. Cassell's suspension from the party.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X