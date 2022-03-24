Liberia: Presidential Aspirant Arrested in the U.S. As 'Fugitive From Justice - PLP Ponders Suspension

Monrovia — Daniel Cassell, the political leader of the People's Liberation Party has reportedly been arrested in the United States of America.

According to the arrest sheet in possession of FrontPageAfrica, Dr. Cassell was arrested on Thursday, March 17 by the Clayton County Sheriff's office in Jonesboro, Georgia.

FPA has gathered that Dr. Cassell, founder of Kwenyan Professional Health Services, a mental health/behavioral and substance abuse agency, billed clients multiple times.

Dr. Cassell previously worked as a Behavioral Specialist Consultant in the Philadelphia and Bucks County areas in the United States. In 2008, he became licensed as a professional counselor in Pennsylvania and became a licensed clinical drugs and alcohol counselor in New Jersey in 2009. This enabled him to begin his career in private practice. After a year in private practice, his agency was approved by the New Jersey Division of Child Behavioral Health as an intensive in-home and community provider.

FPA has gathered that the PLP is currently meeting at its Monrovia headquarters to announce Dr. Cassell's suspension from the party.