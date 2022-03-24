Nigeria: Southern Kaduna Killings Horrible, Obnoxious, Unacceptable - Makarfi

24 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, a former Governor of Kaduna state has said that news of a resurgent wave of attacks and violence leading to loss of lives of innocent people around the Jema'a-Kaura-Zangon Kataf Local Governments axis of Kaduna State, was as horrible, obnoxious and unacceptable.

The former Governor who had not spoken on issues for quite some time,broke his silence in a statement he issued to journalists on Thursday.

The statement read thus:

"These callous acts must be condemned by all people of decency as we must all come together, irrespective of whatever differences, to do whatever it takes to put a stop to this wanton dcent into animalism."

"I'm appalled at the descent to the gutter, by some elements, to whom human life has become so worthless that they waste it at the slightest (in fact, sometimes no) provocation."

"I condemn these callous and cowardly acts and appeal to the people of the communities and indeed all people of the state to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding, as well as resist the temptation of taking the law into their hands. This is even as I urge the government and security agencies to ensure that no stone is left unturned in efforts to fish out and bring perpetrators of these dastardly acts to justice."

"I convey my most heartfelt condolences to families of the deceased, other victims of this violence and all other violence across the State as well as government and all people of Kaduna State and earnestly pray for the quick return of peace and normalcy to the affected areas and also pray for an enduring peace in Kaduna State and the entire country," he said.

