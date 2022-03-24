Liberia: Deputy Chief of Protocol Faces Prosecution

23 March 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By R. Joyclyn Wea

The Government of Liberia through the office of the Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia, Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus has finally surrendered the Deputy Chief of Protocol to President George Weah, Madam Cleopatra Cummings to Criminal Court "A" for prosecution.

Madam Cummings was turned over to Criminal Court "A" and was later served a Writ of Arrest along with an indictment and was placed on prisoner bench in the sheriff's office on a charge of Aggravated Assault.

The crime in question will be amended to Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder at the start of the trial according to S/G Cephus.

After finding it difficult to arrest defendant Cummings due to her assignment ground, Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie of Court A wrote a communication to the Chief Prosecutor, Cllr. Cephus to help arrest Cleopatra to be brought under the court's jurisdiction.

She was indicted by the Grand Jury of Montserrado County and charged with the crime of Aggravated Assault.

Recently, defendant Cummings gashed a 36-year-old teacher identified as Grace Wah of the God is Good International School (GIG) in Barnesville.

Defendant Cummings February 24, 2022, reportedly slashed Miss Wah with a razor blade after brief arguments, but since Wah registered the case at the Zone 4 Police Depot in Gardnerville and, subsequently the Magisterial Court, the case has been stalled, while the alleged perpetrator boasted that nothing would come out of it.

The wounds inflicted on Ms. Wah's face and beneath her eye resulted in 14 stitches and were asked by nurses to seek treatment at an advanced hospital.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X