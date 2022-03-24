Liberia: Deputy Chief of Protocol Faces Prosecution

The Government of Liberia through the office of the Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia, Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus has finally surrendered the Deputy Chief of Protocol to President George Weah, Madam Cleopatra Cummings to Criminal Court "A" for prosecution.

Madam Cummings was turned over to Criminal Court "A" and was later served a Writ of Arrest along with an indictment and was placed on prisoner bench in the sheriff's office on a charge of Aggravated Assault.

The crime in question will be amended to Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder at the start of the trial according to S/G Cephus.

After finding it difficult to arrest defendant Cummings due to her assignment ground, Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie of Court A wrote a communication to the Chief Prosecutor, Cllr. Cephus to help arrest Cleopatra to be brought under the court's jurisdiction.

She was indicted by the Grand Jury of Montserrado County and charged with the crime of Aggravated Assault.

Recently, defendant Cummings gashed a 36-year-old teacher identified as Grace Wah of the God is Good International School (GIG) in Barnesville.

Defendant Cummings February 24, 2022, reportedly slashed Miss Wah with a razor blade after brief arguments, but since Wah registered the case at the Zone 4 Police Depot in Gardnerville and, subsequently the Magisterial Court, the case has been stalled, while the alleged perpetrator boasted that nothing would come out of it.

The wounds inflicted on Ms. Wah's face and beneath her eye resulted in 14 stitches and were asked by nurses to seek treatment at an advanced hospital.