Liberia: LNP Nabbed Two Armed Robbers

Gbarnga, Bong County-Liberia National Police (LNP) Bong County Detachment has charged and sent to court two notorious armed robbers in the County.

According to the Crime Service Division of the LNP Bong County commander, John K. Flomo, the two suspects were arrested by their officers assigned at the LNP sub-depot in SKT, Suakoko District#5, Bong County.

Commander Flomo said the incident occurred during the National Decoration Day when the two suspects, Eric Flomo and Emmanuel Dolo hired a Motorcyclist identified as Amos Booyou to transport them on the main campus of Cuttington University in Suakoko District#5, Bong County.

Commander Flomo, quoted the victim as saying, while on their way on the University campus, a black Bajaj motorbike passed by them around the University gate, adding that upon their arrival on the main campus of the Cuttington University the two suspects pretended that they didn't have petty cash, while in the process, one of the suspects in person of Emmanuel Dolo decided to place a phone call to his colleague who held the black Bajaj motorbike.

The Bong County Crime Service Division Commander further quoted the victim as saying, upon the call of the suspects the guy with the Bajaj motorbike arrived and placed the victim (Amos Booyou) under gunpoint with a locally made single borrow gun and took along his new red Bajaj Motorbike, one thousand five hundred Liberian Dollars and one infinite call phone value at about one hundred fifty (US150) United States Dollars.

Commander Flomo said since the incident, the victim has been in search of his motorbike in and out of the County.

March 15, 2022, the victim was lucky to have seen the same two suspects on his motorbike around the Gore Farm area in the same vicinity of Cuttington University in Suakoko District#5, Bong County.

He tried to persuade them until they came around the SKT Police depot at which time the victim, Amos Booyou called the attention of the Police and they were able to arrest one the of the suspects, Eric Flomo on grounds that Emmanuel Dolo escaped and later he was arrested with the same locally made single borrow pistol gun with four rounds (ammunition).

Additionally, Commander Flomo said during their investigation with the suspects they voluntarily admitted to committing the crime.

According to Flomo, the suspects told police investigators that they sold victim Booyou's motorbike for four hundred fifty United States Dollars to a person only identified as chairman in Monrovia.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police Bong County Detachment March 21, 2022, charged the suspects with armed robbery 15.32, Theft of Property 15.51, and Possession and sale of Physical for lethal use 17.11 of the new panel law of Liberia.