Liberia: Ineffectiveness, Inefficiency Impede Productivity, Dev.

Presidential Aspirant, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has avowed that he would insist on timeliness in public service delivery when he is President of Liberia. With this, the Country would rebound from the ineffectiveness and inefficiency that impede its productivity and development.

Visiting the "Friends of Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe" at West Point in Montserrado County Electoral District #7 on Friday, March 18, 2022, Cllr. Gongloe stated that 'Time' is one of the multiple ways people in public service cheat the State. He mentioned that some junior and senior officials of government including the President of Liberia barely report to work on time. Instead, they complete daily attendance as if they reported on time in order to be paid fully by the State. "This is an unnoticeable element of corruption that pinches Liberia to the bone that I will end", he foamed.

The notable human rights advocate and lawyer cited ineffective supervision, unaccountability, shoddy documentation and reporting, and many other vices that mare the delivery of governmental service nursing the grim condition of the Country that begs for transformation. As President, he stated, he would curb lackadaisical attitude or half-heartedness for the Motherland by insisting on the delivery of quality and timely service to the public regardless of standing.

"Like President William R. Tolbert did, I will report to work on time, and pay unannounced visits to public bureaus to ensure my ministers and other officials report to work on time. Otherwise, I will summarily fire latecomers", Cllr. Gongloe declared.

"When I do this, students and tutors, marketers and buyers, doctors and patients, food-growers, non-governmental and corporate service providers will jerk and become time cautious. Overall, I will transform Liberia in no time", he assured the West Pointers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

West Point elderly and person with a disability, Mr. Daniel S. Grant decried that corruption was deep-seated in the government to the extent untruthfulness and lies permeate. He told Cllr. Gongloe residents of the renowned seaside settlement were unhappy with the Weah-administration because it lies about its efforts to relocate them while the oceans break down their houses daily. He asked the Presidential Aspirant to speedily do something about the problem when he is elected President of Liberia and pledged their support of him.

Responding, Cllr. Gongloe empathized with the Township's residents. He said once he has, as President of Liberia, sealed up the leaky treasury he likens to a fishing net due to government corruption, there would be money to solve many problems including the ones West Point faces.