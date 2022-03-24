Liberia: Fmr. GAC Security Sounds 'SoS'

Patrick S. Wolof, a former staff of one of Liberia's foremost integrity institutions; the General Auditing Commission (GAC), has launched a passionate plea for full settlement of his severance benefit from the Commission (GAC), after what he termed [alleged] as "wrongful dismissal" by the Auditor General, Madam Yusador Gaye, on March 1, 2021.

Speaking to News Reporters, Mr. Wolo, a former VIP Security at the GAC who had served two Auditors General, Mr. Robert Kilby, and Madam Yusador Gaye, narrated that he was relieved of his job whilst undergoing treatment in the United States of America, having been diagnosed of a terminal illness near to mental derangement.

According to documents on hand, the GAC's former VIP Security [Patrick S. Wolo] departed Liberia on February 16, 2021, for the USA to undergo surgery at the Hennepin Healthcare HCMC Infect Disease clinic, 701, Park Avenue BL 290 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Due to the severity of his condition, he had to spend four (4) months undergoing treatment at the Hennepin Healthcare Center, and to his utmost surprise, as he explains, the GAC dismissed him, whilst under the scissors battling ill-health, or fighting for his life.

Patrick told Journalists, he concluded his medical treatment in the US in June, 2021, and returned home [Liberia] on the 21st of the same month. Thinking apparently that he did not go for a medical undertaking according to him, the Administration of the GAC, headed by Madam Yusador Gaye, had allegedly started to think differently, and thoughts were that he had no medical document manifests as proof.

But, the former VIP Security [Patrick S. Wolo] at the GAC further divulged that he submitted his medical reports released and signed by Dr. Muna Adan on June 20, 2021, and as a loyal staff over the years, he accompanied the Medical documents with an apology letter dated June 28, 2021. He says, the documents available on the mentioned date to his administration was due to traveling time, and that still, in said period, he was not feeling too well in health even though he had completed treatment.

According to available hospital records, Mr. Wolo was examined at Hennepin Healthcare Center on February 19, 2021. Hennepin Healthcare Center's hospital number available to us is 2-21403693-01.

The health facility's specialty is in infectious diseases. Mr. Patrick S. Wolo, had worked at the GAC from March 2013, to February, 2021. According to the professional Liberian security officer, he is appealing for full settlement of his severance because he is a family man who needs to take care of his economic needs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What seems to be of another important concern to him, as he explained, is his obligation to GTBank where he says he owes a loan facility acquired through his employment status with the GAC (then). To keep his character intact, Patrick told newsmen that he needs his money from the GAC to enable him carry out this settlement with GTBank Liberia. What appears regrettable is that the former GAC VIP Security, sounding tearfully, disclosed to reporters that he resigned his job with the US Embassy's Intercon Security Firm for the sole purpose of serving his Country [Liberia], a decision which landed him at the General Auditing Commission of Liberia (GAC).

Patrick did not say whether or not he believes in the professional expertise of the current Administration of the GAC to make payment of his full payment, but he says, he thinks the current Auditor General is a man of good morals, capable enough to give listening ears to his plight and pay his severance benefit. However, what seems to be a somewhat irony to his belief in the current Administration's ability to settle him off is that in a recent Facebook post still available on his Timeline with name; Patrick Sunny Wolo, he lamented that from March 2013, to February 2021, the GAC only gave him two (2) weeks money for his eight (8) years severance package.

According to Wolo, he wants his situation to claim the attention of people and institutions of good reasoning in a bid to ensure that justice is served to a Liberian citizen of good intentions and love for his Country.