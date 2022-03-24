Nigeria: National Convention - Buhari Hosts All Progressives Congress Chairmanship Aspirants

The president had earlier met behind closed doors with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the forthcoming National Convention of the party.

President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed door with all All Progressives Congress Chairmanship aspirants of the party during its forthcoming National Convention on March 26.

Sunday Aghaeze, the Personal Assistant to the President (Photography), confirmed this development in pictorial reports late Wednesday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aspirants were led by the Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), Mai Mala Buni.

NAN reports that the affected aspirants included George Akume, Tanko Al-makura, Sani Musa, Abdullahi Adamu, Mohammed Saidu-Estu, Abdulaziz Yari and Ali Modu.

NAN observed that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari also attended the meeting of the president with the aspirants.

The president had earlier met behind closed doors with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the forthcoming National Convention of the party, slated for March 26.

NAN reports that the governors were led to the meeting by the Chairman of the Interim Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

However, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum, who is also the Governor of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu, spoke to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

According to Mr Bagudu, the governors have resolved to support whoever the president supports at the convention.

Mr Bagudu also disclosed that the governors agreed to support any process that would lead to a consensus.

Mr Buhari had last month said he was in favour of the consensus mode for selecting candidates for the party's national positions.

He had urged the governors to explore the option of consensus. (NAN)