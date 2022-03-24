Rwanda: Kagame, King Abdullah of Jordan Meet

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, March 23 arrived in Aqaba, Jordan where he was welcomed by His Majesty Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

In Jordan, Kagame is expected to attend the Aqaba Process Meeting on East Africa slated for March 24.

Prior to the meeting, the heads of state held a bilateral meeting, according to the Presidency.

"Today's bilateral meeting discussed enhancing ongoing areas of cooperation between Jordan and Rwanda," the Presidency said in a tweet.

In 2015, King Abdullah II launched the Aqaba Process to comprehensively address interconnected counter-terrorism and violent extremist threats through informal discussions around three key themes including; Prevention, Coordination and 'filling in the gaps.'

