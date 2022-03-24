Rwanda: Kagame, King Abdullah of Jordan Meet

23 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, March 23 arrived in Aqaba, Jordan where he was welcomed by His Majesty Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

In Jordan, Kagame is expected to attend the Aqaba Process Meeting on East Africa slated for March 24.

Prior to the meeting, the heads of state held a bilateral meeting, according to the Presidency.

"Today's bilateral meeting discussed enhancing ongoing areas of cooperation between Jordan and Rwanda," the Presidency said in a tweet.

In 2015, King Abdullah II launched the Aqaba Process to comprehensively address interconnected counter-terrorism and violent extremist threats through informal discussions around three key themes including; Prevention, Coordination and 'filling in the gaps.'

President Kagame has arrived in Aqaba, Jordan where he met with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII ahead of the Aqaba Process Meeting on East Africa taking place tomorrow. Today's bilateral meeting discussed enhancing ongoing areas of cooperation between Jordan and Rwanda. pic.twitter.com/8AZCwe1a2Q

-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) March 23, 2022

