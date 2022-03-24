Liberia: Top Govt Officials to Testify

Top officials of Government are expected to appear before Criminal Court "C" to testify to their setting knowledge in an ongoing legal battle between businessman George Kailondo and Global Bank Liberia Limited.

Global Bank through its management was indicted by the grand jury over crimes of theft of property and misapplication of entrusted property, a violation of 4LCLR, Title 26, section 15.56 of the statutory laws of Liberia based upon a complaint by Cllr. Kailondo.

A person is guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree if he disposes of, uses or transfers any interest in property which has been entrusted to him as a fiduciary, or in his capacity as a public servant or an officer of a financial institution, in a manner that he knows is not authorized and that he knows to involve a risk of loss or detriment to the owner of the property or to the government or other person whose benefit the property was entrusted.

During Tuesday's trial, George Kailondo presented by the Ministry of Justice prays for the honorable Court to subpoena Cllr. Kanio Gba-bala then acting chairman of the Liberia Anti-Corruptions Commission (LACC), Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus, Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia, Aloysius Tarlue, Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and the Manager of Global Bank Liberia Limited.

The individuals are expected to speak to different documents testified by Cllr. Kailondo when he took the witness stand on March 22, 2022 as the state's first witness in the ongoing criminal case.

Of late, the Liberian renowned businessman has been at the center of several lawsuits with different local banks owned and operated by Nigerian nationals including Guaranty Bank Liberia Limited and Global Bank Liberia Limited among others.

In his testimony, Kailondo claimed of communicating with the Ministry of Justice, Central Bank of Liberia, and a subsequent investigation commissioned by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission which allegedly validated their claim of legal withdrawal from his business account.

Cllr. Gba-bala will testify as to whether there was a communication from the Ministry of Justice ordering him to investigate fact and circumstances leading to alleged illegal withdrawal from Kailondo's account as claimed and the findings thereof.

While the Liberia Solicitor General will speak to the alleged meeting with the parties (bank and Kailondo) on the illegal withdrawal if funds and the alleged communication written to the LACC mandating it to investigate the matter.