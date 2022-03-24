South Africa: Look Up! There's a Political Asteroid Heading Our Way

analysis

There is an extinction-event asteroid hurtling towards South Africa's democracy and we're far from paying enough attention to it.

It took coming within an inch of World War 3 to pry our national focus from the build-up to the most important political event of 2022. Albeit temporarily.

With the 55th elective conference of the ANC set to take place in December, and one of the factions having fired opening salvos as early as January, it won't be long before we see South Africa's political war games reignited.

While we can debate that the conference boils down to two candidates (President Cyril Ramaphosa vs whoever gets the nod from the RET faction) and we can deliberate further on the likelihood of a RET win (it's almost certainly higher than you think), let's for a moment indulge in a bit of scenario planning for the state of media in a RET-controlled state.

Unlike political analysts and businesspeople, whose scenario planning might result in worrisome spreadsheets and a higher cost of capital, the real-world impact of such an outcome for freedom of speech, and functioning democracy with it, will simply be catastrophic.

The lives and livelihoods of media practitioners are in the crosshairs...