South Africa: Chaos Among ANC Women, Youth and Veterans Is a Mere Subset of the Party's Pre-Conference Mess

analysis

Last week, the ANC's national working committee (NWC) gave the first indication that it was possible the party's top leadership would formally disband the leadership structures of the ANC Women's League. There is still no formally elected leadership for the ANC Youth League, while the MKMVA has been formally disbanded. At the same time, eight of the party's nine provinces still have to hold conferences and elect leadership this year. Many would call it a mess.

It certainly appears there is a very real weakness within many, perhaps all, of the ANC's structures, and that unless there is some kind of radical action this weakness will simply perpetuate itself, making the party's organisation shakier than ever before a national elective conference.

Last week, the NWC announced it was creating a task team to examine the situation within the party's Women's League. The league last held a conference in 2015, meaning that a full seven years have passed since it elected Bathabile Dlamini as its leader.

It could be argued that since then the league has had a negligible influence on our politics. It has not been at the forefront of issues that affect women -- its voice on gender-based violence,...