South Africa: Chaos Among ANC Women, Youth and Veterans Is a Mere Subset of the Party's Pre-Conference Mess

23 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

Last week, the ANC's national working committee (NWC) gave the first indication that it was possible the party's top leadership would formally disband the leadership structures of the ANC Women's League. There is still no formally elected leadership for the ANC Youth League, while the MKMVA has been formally disbanded. At the same time, eight of the party's nine provinces still have to hold conferences and elect leadership this year. Many would call it a mess.

It certainly appears there is a very real weakness within many, perhaps all, of the ANC's structures, and that unless there is some kind of radical action this weakness will simply perpetuate itself, making the party's organisation shakier than ever before a national elective conference.

Last week, the NWC announced it was creating a task team to examine the situation within the party's Women's League. The league last held a conference in 2015, meaning that a full seven years have passed since it elected Bathabile Dlamini as its leader.

It could be argued that since then the league has had a negligible influence on our politics. It has not been at the forefront of issues that affect women -- its voice on gender-based violence,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X