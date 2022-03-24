South Africa: Spike in Political Protest in South Africa 'Reflects ANC's Internal Struggles for Power'

analysis

Rather than a 'rebellion of the poor', rising political protest in South Africa is probably the result of internal contestation in the ANC, new research seems to suggest. During a Daily Maverick webinar on Wednesday, panellists discussed the extent to which infighting within the governing party has become a national problem.

"I think, in some cases, the conflict in the ANC is structural. This is a contestation between various groupings within the ANC for access to resources and access to power, and I think that there was an attempt to manage that. It's now vigorous, vicious and increasingly violent. It seems to me, it's that struggle that is the major constraint on growth in the country," said the director of the Government and Public Policy think-tank, Dr Ivor Chipkin, during a Daily Maverick webinar on Wednesday.

Chipkin, who is one of the authors of the report Dangerous elites: protest, conflict and the future of South Africa, joined the founder of the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), Dr Jakkie Cilliers, and the webinar's host, Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee, to discuss political protest action and South Africa's "Putin moment".

The ISS has monitored political protest in South Africa since 2013...