Rwanda: Gasogi Chairman Vows to Dent Kiyovu's Title Hopes

Gasogi United chairman and proprietor Charles Nkuriza Kakooza popularly known as KNC has fired a warning to Kiyovu SC that his team is ready to spoil their hopes to win the national football league title.

The Mumena-based club are chasing their first league title in 29 years and have been in fine form in the second leg of the league during which they have won seven games in a row, with Gasogi being their next fixture when league action returns on April 15.

The club's form has seen them move top of the table and have been looking more dangerous against opponents with Rayon Sport having been their latest casualty.

The Green Baggies' form has been so good this season that some pundits have predicted they could win this season's league title but KNC warned that his club will do all they can to end their unbeaten run and dent their title credentials.

"It is funny to hear people heaping praise on Kiyovu! My team will prove to you that the level of this club is not good enough to win the league title," he said.

"We will beat Kiyovu and move them down the top of the table and the league title as well," he added.

The international break has left Kiyovu top of the league table with 50 points, two points ahead of second-placed.