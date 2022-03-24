Rwanda Kungfu Federation Keen to Boost Sport

The president of the Rwanda Kungfu-Wushu Federation, Marc Uwiragiye says they are leaving no stone unturned to develop the sport in the country.

The federation had a mini Chinese Kungfu festival last week to promote togetherness among its members and Uwiragiye emphasized that they are bent on developing the sport now that the pandemic is going down.

"We are working on the development of martial arts as we had spent two years without practicing and holding various martial arts activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Uwiragiye said.

"We staged the show to promote unity and togetherness among all martial arts in Rwanda. Martial arts are symbol of unity among our members."

Uwiragiye further emphasized that the event was essential as it portrayed to the outside world that they are united and ready to aid development through the sport.

"The show was very meaningful to us as Rwandans and we have to demonstrate to the world that we are together to promote sustainable development through martial arts." He added.

The Federation was established a decade and half ago to promote cultural exchanges between Rwanda and China.

Currently, it boasts of 4000 members across the country which includes 2500 performers.