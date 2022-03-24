Nigeria/Senegal: World Cup Qualifiers - Falconets Hit Benin for Senegal Clash

24 March 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patrick Ochoga

Nigeria's U20 women football team, Falconets, arrived in Benin City yesterday for their World Cup qualifiers' second leg match against Senegal.

Coach Christopher Danjuma led team were received at the Benin Airport by the Permanent Secretary of Edo Sports Commission, Sabina Chikere.

Speaking after their arrival, the coach of the Nigeria side, Danjuma said Benin is home to them and they are sure of completing the job here on Saturday.

"It is a very exciting thing to be in Benin for our last qualifier. In 2018, we picked our ticket to the World Cup in the same City and same Stadium.

"So, it is a very exciting thing to be back here again and we know the support we had then from the people and government

"It is a wonderful State, excellent arena, so I think that sums everything all; coming to Benin is an already established win.

On her part, Chikere said that the State will always welcome and be ready to host any of Nigeria's national teams.

"What happened last week when Flamingoes were here will happen again. Benin is a good place for our national teams and anytime they come here, they win, so we will be expecting the same victory for them.

"We are not just particular about football, for us in Edo, the doors are opened for everyone who has sporting events to come around and host their events in our world-class facilities.

"For this match, the gates will be opened for fans, as usual, so we enjoin everyone to come all out and spur their girls to victory," she stated.

The Nigeria team won the first leg encounter away in Senegal 3-1 a fortnight ago.

