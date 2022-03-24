Ghana/Nigeria: Nigeria Vs Ghana World Cup Playoff Is 'War', Pinnick Declares

Nigeria and Ghana had never engaged in conventional warfare, but it is always a fierce battle between the two West Africa neighbours when it comes to the game of football.

The pairing of Nigeria's Super Eagles against the Black Stars of Ghana in a two-legged match for one of the slots for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup has rekindled the age-long rivalry between the two nations with the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, declaring that everything legal and acceptable is being done for Nigeria to achieve victory.

Speaking at the meeting with some members of the executive committee of NFF in Abuja on Wednesday, Pinnick insisted that the World Cup playoff fixture is a 'war' and must be approached with utmost commitment, focus and with zero tolerance for tardiness.

"Of course, we are not the ones going into the field. But the arrangements we put in place will, to a large extent, determine the spirit with which the players will enter the pitch. All our arrangements must be flawless and without sloppiness. It is a FIFA World Cup ticket at stake, so we must give it our all.

"Whatever efforts we have been making to ensure seamless movement to and fro, as well as accommodation of our contingent at major matches, must be doubled for the match in Kumasi. Nigerians don't want to hear any story; they only want to see the World Cup ticket," Pinnick said.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), in a bid to drum up massive support for the Super Eagles against Ghana next Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, is offering 500 Nigerian football fans free tickets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The first leg of the all-important FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between the two countries will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana on Friday while the second leg is scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The Nigeria's contingent will depart from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja aboard a chartered Air Peace aircraft on Thursday morning, and return to Abuja immediately after the match on Friday evening.

To access the free tickets to the game, NCAC urged fans of Super Eagles to arrive at the stadium on the match day in their green or white outfit, and then first five hundred fans will receive free tickets to watch the game.

This latest move by the Council is aimed at promoting football culture and reawakening support for the Super Eagles.

"Let's come out en-masse to support our Super Eagles. It is our culture, it is our way of life."

Recall that last year, the NCAC hosted an art competition commemorating Nigerian player Kelechi Iheanacho's patriotic zeal of displaying the Nigerian flag after helping his English club, Leicester City, to FA Cup victory against Chelsea.