Nigeria: Security - Army Expanding Operations, Perfecting Techniques - COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, has said the Nigerian Army is taking the security restoration battle to the doorsteps of bandits, insurgents and other identified enemies of the country.

He said the Nigerian Army sees those perpetrating crises as enemies of the country and will not give them breathing space.

Speaking while declaring open the first Command and Leadership seminar held at the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba Barracks in Plateau State, General Yahaya said the kinetic efforts across all theatre of operations are yielding tremendous results and troops are perfecting techniques, confronting and defeating the adversaries in their heinous tactics.

"Our operational successes in the North East, North West and other theatres of operations, etc already attest to this fact. In the face of this success, however, we have also come to the realisation that the efficacy of our forces alone is not sufficient to achieve the desired strategic end. Our public image among Nigerians does not match the debt of our commitment and service to the Nigerian people," he said.

In his earlier remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Ibrahim Ali, said the seminar is organised for Brigade Commanders and General Officer Commanding from military formations in the northern part of Nigeria and that it would spur the officers to greater efforts.