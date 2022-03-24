Kenya: Political Coup in Machakos as Waita Bags Speaker Florence Mwangangi

Machakos Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) National Party Gubernatorial Aspirant Nzioka Waita has stepped up his campaign with the signing of current Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi as his running mate.

The choice of Mwangangi -a lawyer- as Waita's running mate has been billed as landmark political development that will bolster his winning prospects.

The former State House chief of staff has joined forces with Mwangangi, who has gracefully dropped her Gubernatorial bid. The Machakos County Speaker's political handshake with Waita has sent shockwaves in Machakos and the entire lower Eastern political circles.

The effective defection of Mwangangi to CCU is a body blow to the Wiper Party and provides a significant political realignment. Mwangangi, an accomplished Lawyer, Mentor, Former Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Commissioner, has further strengthened the candidacy of Waita.

The Waita-Mwangangi handshake and flagship CCU ticket follows a series of extensive consultations spearheaded by the Machakos Council of Elders, Business Community, Professionals, Youth and Women Leaders and sends a strong signal that Waita's eyes are firmly fixed on bagging the Governor's seat currently held by Alfred Mutua.

By naming the formidable Mwangangi, Waita becomes the first gubernatorial candidate in Machakos county to name a running mate, further cementing his political positioning as a decisive leader.

Speaking at a media conference at Gelian Hotel in Machakos town, Waita reiterated that his focus is firmly trained on the Machakos Gubernatorial seat. He said that efforts to derail his candidature through political propaganda would come to nought as Machakos people continue to embrace his development agenda.

Visibly proud of his running mate choice, Waita described Mwangangi, popularly known as "Suluhu", as a tried and tested consummate professional with a deep understanding and awareness of the political landscape in Ukambani.

In Mwangangi, Waita acknowledged that he had found a running mate endowed with rare leadership skills and a solid bi-partisan acceptance base.

"Many have tried to derail this dream ticket using cheap political rhetoric and propaganda. They have failed miserably. Today, I Nzioka Waita, Machakos Governor-in-waiting, proudly present the best running mate; in Mama Suluhu ya Machakos, Florence Mwangangi," Waita said.

"This Waita-Mwangangi ticket is the perfect partnership geared towards transforming the development fortunes of Machakos. We will complement our intellectual skills experience to deliver against our development-centred manifesto. Ours is a ticket that is firmly committed to getting the job done and done very well."

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Mwangagi said she had shelved her Machakos Gubernatorial bid, opting to support Mr Waita for the sake and love of the Machakos people. She confirmed the pair would complement and harness their mutual values and comparative advantages to deliver an exceptional candidature committed to facilitating sustainable development in Machakos.

She described her running mate Nzioka as a team player and principled leader with a solid track record of national development delivery and competent management of multi-billion resources.

"As a conscientious and seasoned politician, I take note of the complementary value that our joint candidature with Mr Waita presents. For this reason and after extensive consultations with my family, supporters, my think tank, we have agreed to join forces and deliver the Governor's seat back to the people of Machakos," Mrs Mwangangi said.

The CCU National Party is one of the affiliate parties supporting the Raila Odinga-led national Azimio la Umoja Movement. CCU's support for Azimio is based on the party leadership and Mr Waita's unwavering belief that the Ukambani people deserve accelerated service delivery and growth in the next government. He noted that the region stands a good chance of consolidating current gains by supporting the Raila Odinga-led Azimio movement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His support for Azimio la Ukambani, Mr Waita said, is aimed at ensuring that the wider Ukambani region is not left out of the winning formation ahead of the 2022 General elections.

He added, "My joining the formidable Azimio la Ukambani alliance is borne out of deeply held principles to ensure that the wider Ukambani region reserves a seat in the winning team. Due to poor choices, the Ukambani region cannot afford to languish in the opposition. It will be a great disservice to our people, who have enjoyed the fruits of devolution in a big way and deserve to enjoy further and accelerated growth in the next regime."