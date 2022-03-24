Kenya: Odinga to Begin Four-Day Campaign Blitz in Western Kenya Beginning Friday

24 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga was on Friday set to embark on a campaign blitz in the Western Kenya region to drum up support for his presidential bid.

The former Prime Minister and his Azimio La Umoja caravan will pitch camp in the region for four days.

According to the schedule which was released by his campaign secretariat, Odinga will begin his tour of the region in Teso North and Teso South.

On Saturday, Odinga will head to Sabatia in Butere, Khwisero, Shibuli, Shianda, Matungu and then hold a major rally in Mumisa Town.

On Sunday, Odinga will attend a church service at Shibuye and later begin his political engagements at Shinyalu, Khaenga, Musoli and in Navakholo.

Odinga will then conclude his tour of the region on Monday after holding rallies in Lukuyani, Pan Paper, Lumukanda, Malaga and Kambiri.

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua who on Wednesday formally declared her support for Odinga is expected to be part of the caravan.

"From now onwards, I am supporting comrade Raila Odinga and Azimio La Umoja," she said.

Odinga who is eyeing the presidency for the fifth time enjoys the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and close to 21 political parties including Wiper Party of Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi's KANU.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X