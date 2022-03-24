Ghana: Ga South Assembly Re-Elects Abdul-Wahab PM

24 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Amoo Ngleshie Amanfrom

The Ga South Municipality has re-elected Mr Mohammed Abdul-Wahab, as the Presiding Member for the Ga South Municipal Assembly for the third time.

He was unanimously endorsed by all the 28 Assembly members after a poll conducted by the Ga South Municipal Electoral Commission.

Mr Wahab was first elected as presiding member of the house, since the Assembly was established three years ago.

The Weija District Magistrate, Ms Ruth Ntiri Opoku, administered the Oath of office to Mr Abdul Wahab.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Joseph Nyarni, the Ga South Municipal Chief Executive, who took part in the voting said he had trust in the Presiding Member in terms of work, and was not surprised that the 28 Assembly Members voted unanimously for him.

He said the elected Presiding Member worked tirelessly and had proved beyond all reasonable doubt that he could do the job, hence his election for the third term in office.

Mr Nyarni said the Members of the House knew how dedicated and hardworking the Presiding Member was during his tenure of office, and expressed the hope that they would continue to cooperate with him to chalk more successes for the assembly.

He urged them to continue to unite and allow peace to prevail in the municipality for a sustainable development in their respective areas.

On his part, Mr Abdul- Wahab, expressed his profound gratitude to the assembly members and added that he had been in office for the past three years since the Assembly was established and they had worked together, in spite of the political party differences in the Assembly.

He said he was able to work effectively and efficiently as a result of the unity and co-operation showed by members during his term of office as a Presiding Member.

He promised to work harder and co-operate with every Member for development in their respective electoral areas, so that their people would appreciate them.

