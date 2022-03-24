Ghana: Ningo - Prampram Residents Urged to Go for Covid-19 Jabs

New Ningo — The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Mr Sam Nartey George, has encouraged his constituents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because the disease was real.

"I am passionate about COVID-19 because I lost some blossom friends through the disease and personally I got infected twice but I survived because I had been immunised," he said.

Mr George was sharing his experience at a forum organised at the weekend by the Ningo-Prampram Health Directorate to address vaccine hesitancy and fatigue.

Statistics from the Ningo-Prampram Health Directorate indicated that only 37 per cent of the adult population had received their first jab.

Health experts in the area attributed the hesitancy to beliefs in conspiracy theories spread through social media platforms.

The participants included hair dressers, members of the clergy, mallams, heads of departments, members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, fishermen and opinion leaders.

Mr George explained that the COVID-19 vaccine helped strengthen the immune system so that the body can build antibodies to overcome COVID-19 infection.

He refuted claims that those immunised experienced fertility problems or sexual performance inadequacies as speculated by some people in the area.

The Health Director of Ningo-Prampram District, Madam Gifty Ofori Ansah, said the death rate from the disease had reduced because more people around the country were immunised, however, the unvaccinated risked serious consequences on contracting the disease.

She, therefore, urged those in the community who had not vaccinated to take advantage of the abundant stock to do so while the others get their second dose or booster shots.

The Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Dacosta Aboagye, said on the onset of the disease, health experts introduced safety protocols such as hand washing with soap under running water, social distancing and nose masks which were still relevant.

However, upon months of intense studies, he said vaccines were developed to "strengthen our immunity to fight the disease."

Dr Aboagye noted that the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines being administered have been verified by the Food and Drugs Authority. He, therefore, encouraged all to patronise them to enhance their immunity to fight the disease.

The Paramount Queen Mother of the Ningo-Prampram Traditional Area, Naana Dugbakuwor Dugba II, who chaired the function, advised the members of the area to continue observing the safety protocols.

She expressed worry that most residents had stopped wearing their nose masks.