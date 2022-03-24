Ghana: TTS Launces 80th-Anniversary Celebration in Accra

The Trinity Theological Seminary (TTS), an interdenominational tertiary institution, yesterday launched its 80th-anniversary celebration in Accra.

The year long anniversary celebrations would be on the theme "Trinity Theological Seminary: 80 years of Raising Christian Leaders and Resourcing Churches for Holistic Development."

Activities to be undertaken to mark the anniversary include the sensitisation of churches on the anniversary, a symposium on the anniversary, a debate across the country, a presidential fundraising dinner and a pilgrimage and musical concert in Kumasi.

Others are Trinity Sunday fundraising in all churches, media engagements and discussions on theology and public life, public lecture on the anniversary theme, alumni day, a grand graduation ceremony and an anniversary thanksgiving service to climax the celebration in November, this year.

Launching the anniversary, Chairman, Governing Council (GC)of TTS, Most Rev. Dr Paul Boafo, noted that the Seminary would continue to offer Christian training, teaching and guidance to educate men and women for the ordained ministry both within and outside the church.

"It is here that we learn to bond and form Christian brotherhood so that when we go out we work together to achieve what the Lord has purposed for the church, for this country and the world."

He urged all and sundry to get on board to make the anniversary celebrations worthwhile.

The Governing Council Chairman, who is also the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, also encouraged members of the planning committee to keep to their mandate and ensure that they saw to the full implementation of their tasks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Go out there and show what the TTS stands for and hopes to achieve in the years to come," he added.

Very Rev. Prof. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, president of the seminary, who expressed his gratitude to God and everyone who had brought the seminary that far, in his remarks, expressed his excitement about how far the TTS had come.

He said the TTS had over the years trained great professors of theology and pastors in the country and across the West African sub region, who were now alumni of the seminary.

He pledged the seminary's resolve to continue to do so the coming years and called on all to support the cause.

Rt. Rev. Samuel Osabutey, Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, in his remarks, said the committee had completed work on activities to be undertaken throughout the year to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the seminary.

"We have done our best to come up with these programmes. The successful implementation depends on all of us and this includes patronising the activities and helping us market the memorabilia," he added.

Rt. Rev. Osabutey took the opportunity to appeal to all and sundry to use their influences as heads of churches, faculties, alumni, and friends of the TTS to "spread the good news about the seminary at 80."