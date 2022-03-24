Ghana: Council of State Members Cut Allowances By 20 Percent in Support of Efforts to Address Econ Challenges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the public of the government's commitment to address the economic challenges confronting the country.

He said although the challenges were largely caused by global developments, his administration was capable of resolving it.

"Many of the phenomena that we are facing are phenomena that are apparent in many parts of the world. But that does not mean that government is impotent in trying to find solutions," he said.

President Akufo-Addo made the commitment when he met members of the Council of State at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

The country has been hit by economic challenges over the past few months due to the challenges associated with the COVID-19, among other factors.

The President pointed out that the three-day Cabinet retreat afforded members in his administration the opportunity to get an indepth understanding of the challenges to ascertain an appropriate remedy.

"The Minister of Finance on my instructions is going to have a major engagement with the nation on Thursday where he is going to be in a position to layout specifically the measures we have taken," he said.

He said although the decisions expected to be announced by the Finance Minister on Thursday were difficult, they were necessary to address the challenges.

The chairman of the Council of State, Nana OtuoSiriboe II, said members on the council had decided to reduce their monthly allowances by 20 per cent until the end of the year to support economic recovery.

He appealed to the government to continue to work to address the economic challenges the country was facing.

"We are confident in your political ability and will to overcome the current economic challenges to put smiles back on the faces of Ghanaians," he said.