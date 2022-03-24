Ghana: Immigration Officer Killed By Unknown Assailants At Kokoligo

Wa — An officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Upper West Region, Assistant Immigration Control Officer, (AICO) Michael Otu, was on Tuesday, shot dead by unknown assailants suspected to be smugglers at Kokoligo a village located between Nandom and Hamile.

The deceased, who was a member of the Operation Conquest Fist at the HamileDetachment, and was scheduled for night duty, suffered six gunshot wounds at his back, leading to his death.

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Immigration Service in the region, MrIbnYussifDuranah Abdul-MuminSeidu, and copied to the media, the Nandom Command received information around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday that an immigration officer had been shot dead at the said location on his way to a night duty around the Ghana-Burkina Faso border.

The statement indicated that the HamileDefence Intelligence, which included the LambussieDistrict Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Alhassan Mohammed, went to the scene of the crime and met the lifeless body of their colleague hidden under a bridge in a pool of blood, with his motorcycle and helmet lying about 100 metres away from him.

"According to preliminary investigations, the officer was believed to have been slain by the suspected smugglers after a long struggle with them," the statement said and indicated that the weapon of the officer was also taken away from him.

'The Immigration Service will leave no stone unturned in hunting down perpetrators of this crime," the statement added, and said it would collaborate effectively with the police to launch a thorough investigation into the murder of the officer and bring the perpetrators to book.

The service also called on individuals to volunteer information on suspected persons and their activities to the police for prompt action to be taken against them.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased officer has been deposited at the St Theresa's Catholic Hospital Mortuary in Nandom for autopsy and preservation.