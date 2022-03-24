Ghana: GLISS Holds SRC Week, Homecoming

The Ghana Lebanon Islamic Secondary School (GLISS) in Accra on Saturday climaxed activities marking the Student Representative Council Week and Homecoming celebration.

It was a joint collaboration between the school and GLISS Old Students Association (GLOSA), as part of their efforts to give back to their alma mater.

Some of the activities they engaged during the week-long celebration, included mentorship, fun games and health screening conducted by doctors and other allied health workers who are old students of the school.

Earlier in a speech to launch the program,the SRC President, Yussif Abdul Mumin, said council acted as a bridge between the old students association, the school and other stakeholders to help in creating a peaceful atmosphere for effective teaching and learning.

He expressed appreciation to the staff and management of the school and the alumni for their efforts in ensuring that the SRC Week and Homecoming celebration were successful.

The president of the GLOSA, Tahiru Umar Farouk, on his part said the Homecoming served as a platform to reconnect to the school, share experiences and support the students to aspire to greater heights.

He urged the students to make the best use of the opportunities available to them in their formative years in the school, to become a better assets to their family and the country.

The guest speaker for the occasion, an alumnus and teacher at the school, Abdul Hamid Abubakar Bansi, speaking on the topic," Integrity: a long lost treasure" entreated the students to be of good character, respect authority to help them shape their destinies into good and useful citizens.

"When we talk about character, one of the things that determine how good a person's character is, is what we call integrity. And what is integrity? Integrity is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles," he indicated.

He said integrity was very crucial for the students, adding "the leaders that we have steering the affairs of the country today were once like you and the corruption that we see in the system starts from this level, it started from the days when they were students."

MrBansi also urged the students to study hard and strive to leave a legacy after school.

The headmaster of the school, MrIsmaila Mohammed, urged the students to be respectful, disciplined and hardworking, and stressed that there was no substitute for hard work.

The GLISS is a private non-profit institution founded in 2000 and inaugurated in May 2001 by the then Vice President, Aliu Mahama. The school consist of primary school, junior high school, senior high school and an Arabic studies unit.