Ghana/Nigeria: Eagles Depart for Ghana, Pinnick Says Everything in Place for Victory

The Super Eagles left Abuja on Thursday morning in a chartered flight and will return immediately after the match in Kumasi on Friday.

The Super Eagles departed Abuja about 10 am on Thursday for the crucial first leg 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana. All the 23 players who made it to the Abuja camp are on the trip.

These are:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); John Noble(Enyimba FC, Nigeria)

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Innocent Bonke (FC Lorient, France); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Akinkunmi Amoo (FC Copenhagen, Denmark)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Hilal FC, Saudi Arabia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain)

The Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick, on Wednesday described the two-legged encounter against Ghana as "serious business".

He disclosed this in a meeting with other NFF board members. "Of course, we are not the ones going into the field. But the arrangements we put in place will, to a large extent, determine the spirit with which the players will enter the pitch. All our arrangements must be flawless and without sloppiness. It is a FIFA World Cup ticket at stake, so we must give it our all.

"Whatever efforts we have been making to ensure seamless movement to and fro, as well as accommodation of our contingent at major matches, must be doubled for the match in Kumasi. Nigerians don't want to hear any story; they only want to see the World Cup ticket."

The match is scheduled for the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and the kickoff is 8:30 pm Nigeria time.