Kenya: Lenku Ditches Jubilee, Says Ruling Party Struggling in Maa Nation

24 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has ditched the ruling Jubilee Party, a co-anchor party in the Azimio la Umoja Movement, saying the ground had shifted to ODM.

ODM is a co-anchor party in Azimio Movement.

Lenku's defection comes at a time the governing party has launched a rebranding campaign after a massive exodus of party members led by Deputy President William Ruto, it's former Deputy Party Leader, to the United Democratic Alliance, an outfit that has gained monumental following.

