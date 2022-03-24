Kenya: Lenku Ditches Jubilee, Says Ruling Party Struggling in Maa Nation

Nairobi — Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has ditched the ruling Jubilee Party, a co-anchor party in the Azimio la Umoja Movement, saying the ground had shifted to ODM.

ODM is a co-anchor party in Azimio Movement.

Lenku's defection comes at a time the governing party has launched a rebranding campaign after a massive exodus of party members led by Deputy President William Ruto, it's former Deputy Party Leader, to the United Democratic Alliance, an outfit that has gained monumental following.

More to follow...