Nigeria: Mimiko Denies Discouraging Dangote Refinery Location in Ondo

The immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has denied making demands from business mogul, Aliko Dangote which forced him to move its Dangote Refinery from the Olokola Free Trade Zone to the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

Dangote had in 2013, announced plans to build a refinery at the Olokola Free Trade Zone which is jointly owned by the Ogun and Ondo state governments, but the plan failed to materialise, with the project moved to Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos.

Reacting through a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, John Paul Akinduro, Mimiko said only Dangote could explain why he decided to relocate the project.

The statement read: "Reports of the often repeated falsehood about Aliko Dangote opting out of the Olokola FTZ for his refinery project, owing to an alleged demand for personal benefit by Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has been brought to our notice.

"We state that this lie is totally reprehensible. That otherwise informed people are repeating the utter falsehood is sad.

"We state for the umpteenth time that Mimiko did not make any personal demand, cash or kind, or receive any personal gratification that led to the location of the factory to Lagos instead of Olokola.

"Again, this allegation is a blatant lie and we hope that Alhaji Aliko Dangote will, one day, volunteer facts on why he chose Lagos over Olokola," the statement added.