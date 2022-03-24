Tanzania: Tz Receives One Million Sinovac Covid-19 Vaccines

TANZANIA has received the first batch of one million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines donated by the government of Turkey, which will be administered to 500,000 people.

The Minister for Health, Ms Ummy Mwalimu received the vaccines at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The batch is part of the four million doses expected to arrive in the country from Turkey.

According to her, the four million double shots vaccines will arrive in four phases and will inoculate two million people above the age of 18 years. "So far, since the country's vaccination drive was launched on July 28th, last year, the government has received a total of 10,845,774 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, which include Sinopharm, Johnson & Johnson/ Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer and Sinovac, which are enough to be administered to more than six million people," said Ms Mwalimu.

She added that "By March 21st, this year, a total of 3,016,551 people in the country which is equivalent to 9.8 per cent have been fully vaccinated out of the 30,740,928 million targeted groups of people of above 18 years," she noted.

She thanked the Turkish government for providing the support and called upon the people to take the jabs at the designated health centres.

Ms Mwalimu urged the public to continue taking all preventive measures against the pandemic, which include washing hands, wearing face masks, using hand sanitizers, social distancing as well as eating balanced diet and regular exercising.

"Currently, there is no sign of a new Covid-19 variant... the Ministry has already conducted laboratory research by taking 26 samples and confirmed there are no signs of the new variant. However, people should take preventive measures based on the fact that the variant has been reported in other countries including South Africa," Ms Mwalimu emphasized.

Ms Mwalimu stressed on the need for all people above the ages 45 years with different cases of noncommunicable diseases like heart disease, diabetes, cancer as well as high blood pressure to go for vaccination because they were at high risk of contracting the virus.

Ambassador of Turkey to Tanzania, Mr Mehmet Gulluoglu, said that the latest move has continued to strengthen solidarity between Tanzania and Turkey and expressed the government of Turkey's readiness to cooperate with Tanzania on issues concerning the development of the country.

On the other hand, the Immunization Vaccine and Development Programme Manager (IVD-PM) at the Ministry of Health, Dr Florian Tinuga, said they would enhance sensitization programmes on the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus including the benefits of vaccination against the global pandemic.