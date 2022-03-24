Malawi: National Council for Higher Education Suspends Education Degree Programs At Dmi University

24 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Higher education regulators in the country, National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has suspended the accreditation of diploma in Education and Bachelor of Education degree programs at DMI St John the Baptist University Mangochi campus.

A statement from National Council for Higher Education says in a statement the suspension is with immediate effect.

The statement says the university has reportedly failed to comply with NCHE's minimum standards in the areas of student's admission, staff complement and conduct of teaching practice for students in the education programmes and other academic procedures.

The statement says the university must not enrol any new student for the suspended programmes until all identified concerns are addressed.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X