Malawi: Roads Authority Nods to Cdedi Demand for Disclosure of Road Construction Agreements

The Roads Authority (RA) has given Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) a go-ahead in its demand to inspect documents relating to the contractual agreements the Authority signed with various construction firms.

On February 23, 2022, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa wrote RA, demanding disclosure of documents in relation to a number of road construction projects.

The projects Namiwa sought the documents for include Jenda-Edingeni Road by China Railway No.5, Mzimba-Mzalangwe Road by Zhejiang Corporation and Malomo-Ntchisi Road being executed by China Civil Engineering.

Others are Kenyatta Drive in Lilongwe by China Civil Engineering, Kapiri-Mkanda Road in Mchinji being executed by Unik Construction, Ntcheu-Tsangano-Neno-Mnwanza Road under China Geo Engineering Company, Nsanama-Nayuchi Road and Nsanje-Marka Road by China Railway No.20 and Karonga-Songwe Road being executed by Zhejiang Provincial Transportation Engineering Construction Group Co. Ltd.

In his letter to CDEDI boss, RA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Francis Dimu, states that the information Namiwa is looking for is ready for inspection.

"You are hereby being notified that the information is ready, you may come to the Roads Authority and inspect the documents at anytime convenient to you. Should you wish to get the documents away, you will have to get them photocopied at your own cost," says Dimu in his March 23, 2022, letter to CDEDI.

Meawhile, Namiwa has challenged Malawians to be keeping a keen eye on public infrastructure projects being implemented in their areas as one way of guaranteeing value for the money spent on the projects, such as roads, railways and bridges.