Malawi: Parliament Approves K2.84 Trillion National Budget

24 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Parliament on Wednesday passed the 2022/23 National Budget pegged at K2.84 trillion as the country continues to face harsh economic challenges and unprecedented rise in cost of living.

Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda, hailed legislators for being active during committee of supply meetings.

The K2.84 trillion budget has so far attracted mixed reactions from the public.

One of the major highlights during the budget scrutiny was the State House vote which saw over 100 percent increase to over K14 billion in the budget at a time some expenditure lines suffer underfunding.

The budget has K884 billion deficit which will see treasury borrowing K654 billion domestically.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X