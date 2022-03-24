Tanzania: African Court to Strengthen Cooperation With Waemu

THE African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) is ready to engage the West African Economic and Monetary Union Court of Justice (WAEMU) in justice dialogue.

In her remarks during the latter's delegation visit to the Arusha based court on Tuesday, AfCHPR President Imani Aboud assured of the Court's commitment to explore various opportunities that will come to the fore in line of the two bodies' statutes and the demands of regional justice.

According to Lady Justice Aboud, judicial dialogue had become a main feature of the globalization of law and justice.

"There is also a global agreement towards universalism of justice, especially in the development of modern states and constitutional democracies. International justice equally borrows from the same principles... I would believe that our respective registries will engage on the format and contents of possible joint ventures," observed the AfCHPR President as he hosted the Court of Justice led by Daniel Amagoin Tessougue.

Lady Justice Aboud informed her counterpart that the AfCHPR had been at the forefront of diplomacy and judicial dialogue in the past years at both African and global levels.

"Our commitment to pursue cooperation goes beyond the traditional demand of judicial dialogue or regionalization of justice. It is grounded in conventional prescriptions found in the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights," she added.

Meanwhile, the AfCHPR is today expected to deliver seven Judgments, which also bring down the curtain to its fourweek 64th Ordinary Session.

The Court is composed of eleven Judges, nationals of member states of the African Union elected in their individual capacity. It was established by African countries to ensure the protection of human and peoples' rights in Africa and started its operations in November 2006 initially in Addis Ababa and a year later moved to its permanent seat in Arusha, Tanzania.

It has jurisdiction over all cases and disputes submitted to it concerning the interpretation and application of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and any other relevant human rights instrument ratified by the States concerned