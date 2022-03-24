Tanzania: Govt - Slash Non Revenue Water Rates

WATER supply and sanitation utilities across the country have been tasked to put in place suitable strategies to reduce the rate of Non-Revenue Water (NRW) to acceptable levels.

The utilities have also been directed to install prepaid water meters for their customers in order to increase revenues.

The directives were issued in Dar es Salaam yesterday by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Engineer Anthony Sanga, during the official opening of a two-day meeting to review reports on performance of water authorities.

Among others, the reports showed that for the past three years the overall NRW for national and regional water supply and sanitation authorities have not attained the acceptable service level benchmark of less than 20 per cent.

The reports revealed further that the overall NRW as a percentage of water production for districts and townships water supply and sanitation authorities deteriorated by two per cent from 38 per cent in 2019/2020 to 40 per cent during 2020/2021.

Deterioration of NRW was attributed to dilapidated water supply infrastructure in addition to defective and under-registering water meters.

"You should find all means to reduce the rate of non-revenue water within and outside the country," the PS told board members and employees of the water supply and sanitation authorities.

On the other hand, Eng Sanga further challenged the water and sanitation authorities to emulate Iringa Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (IRUWASA) which has so far installed pre-paid water meters for over 5,100 customers and as result increased efficiency in collection of water bills by 95 per cent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking during the climax of water week in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said she supports the idea of introducing pre-paid water meters to improve efficiency in collection of revenues by water utilities.

The PS as well tasked the utilities to get rid of all defective water meters and engage Weights and Measures Agency (WMA) to test efficacy of the meters before installing them for their customers. Speaking earlier, Deputy Board Chairperson of Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA, Mr Fadhili Manongi, said the regulator has prepared guidelines for Non-Revenue Water Reduction Strategies for water supply and sanitation utilities countrywide.

Mr Manongi stated as well that EWURA has prepared guidelines for water meter selection, installation, testing and maintenance to guide the utilities.

The Deputy Board Chairperson mentioned some of achievements recorded in the sector as increased water production to 550.3 million cubic metres in 2020/2021 from 521 million cubic metres in 2019/2020, representing an increase of six per cent.

"Another area of improvement is increased connection of water supply to customers to 2,217,039 from 1,103,800 customers during the period under review," he said.

There was also an increase in the network of sewerage collection services which increased the number of customers by 1.4 per cent from 51,044 to 52,749 customers during the same period, Mr Manongi told the meeting.