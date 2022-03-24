Tanzania: Kilombero Sugar Assures of Sufficient Sugar During Ramadhan

KILOMBERO Sugar Company Limited has assured the public that there will be sufficient supply of sugar during the holy month of Ramadhan that is expected to start next month.

Commercial Head for Kilombero Sugar Company (KSC), Mr Fimbo Butallah said so far there is an average of 20,000 tonnes of sugar available in the stock while during the holy month and normally they sell an average of 13,000 tonnes that meet the needs of consumers.

He further urged traders including wholesalers and retailers selling 'Bwana Sukari' packages not hike prices during the holy month of Ramadhan.

"Some traders have been hiking sugar prices to take advantage of the holy month of Ramadhan, causing inconvenience to the people," Butallah said.

Mr Butallah made the remarks while briefing reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that KSC has enough sugar in stock to take the country safely. On other development, he said that Kilombero Sugar factory expansion has continued and when it is completed in 2023, expected to double the production capacity from 130, 00 tonnes to 271,000 tonnes of sugar.

"We have already obtained permits from the government to import sugar on average of 5000 tonnes to close production gaps and have started the import processes," he said.

According to him, the permits were issued the day before yesterday and they will look at affordable prices in various countries and also, they will not import sugar with a higher price to meet the needs of Tanzanians.

The firm owned by illovo Sugar Africa by a 75 per cent and Tanzania, while annually produces around 130 000 tonnes of sugar from approximately 1.25 million tonnes of sugar cane, 55 per cent of which is cultivated by our own cane growing operations and 45 per cent by our growers who continue to benefit from extension support, and training and development provided by the business.